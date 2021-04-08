Slate Property Group and Grobman-Gross Properties celebrated the groundbreaking of a mixed-use project in Forest Hills Wednesday morning.
Located at 69-65 Yellowstone Blvd., the 166-unit project will feature 50 affordable units and 186 parking spaces across 210,000 square feet. It is slated for completion in 2023. The cellar and ground floor will include 50,000 square feet of retail space. The site used to be home to a Key Food, which closed in 2018.
At Wednesday’s ceremony were: Luis Gutierrez, left; Richard Grobman, president of Dan’s Supreme Supermarkets; Martin Nussbaum, co-founder and principal of Slate Property Group; David Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Slate Property Group; Ira Gross, executive vice president of Dan’s Supreme Supermarkets; Ari Aufgang, principal of Aufgang Architects; Georgios Avramides, senior project manager of Slate Property Group; Ryan Goddard; Tom Loftus, associate of Aufgang Architects; and Brian Vetter, managing director of Slate Property Group.
