With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31.
Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearings can register online starting today at mta.info/CBDTP. The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at these dates and times:
• Thursday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Under the congestion pricing plan, motorists would be tolled for trips into Manhattan below 60th Street. The aim is to reduce traffic and air pollution in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan; and to raise upwards of $1 billion per year for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
In addition to the hearings, members of the public can submit their views and input in a number of ways beginning Aug. 10, including:
• Online: mta.info/CBDTP;
• Email: CBDTP@mtabt.org;
• Mail: CBD Tolling Program, 2 Broadway, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004;
• Phone: (646) 252-7440; and
• Fax: Send to (212) 504-3148 with Attention to CBDTP Team.
Comments intended for the FHWA can be made via:
• Email: CBDTP@dot.gov; and
• Mail: FHWA - NY Division, RE: CBDTP, Leo W. O’Brien Federal Building, 11A Clinton Ave, Suite 719, Albany, NY 12207
Comments received will be considered and become part of the administrative record. Each public hearing will be livestreamed on the MTA YouTube channel at YouTube.com/MTAInfo and on the project website: mta.info/CBDTP.
Anyone from any area can participate in any hearing. Speakers will be provided three minutes to speak, and anyone wishing to speak at the hearings will have an opportunity to do so. It is requested, but not required, that those wishing to speak sign up by 7:00 p.m. the previous day at mta.info/CBDTP or by calling the Public Hearing Hotline at (646) 252-6777.
