Overhead electrical wires and trees can be a bad mix in bad weather. Con Edison plans on eliminating that risk for a few hundred residents in Middle Village by burying powerlines that right now run directly through trees on stretches of Juniper Valley Road and 77th Street.
Representatives of the utility spelled out plans for the Juniper Valley Undergrounding Pilot program last week during a virtual meeting of Community Board 5.
Digging already has begun. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.
“We’re seeking to move a portion of our overhead infrastructure to an underground source,” said Andres Ledesma of Con Ed’s Queens Regional and Community Affairs team. “The idea is to make sure our system is more reliable. In areas with very high tree density, our lines are subject to interference, especially in a large storm.”
The loop they will address serves 495 customers, according to Robert Ahad from Electrical Operations.
Ahad presented a slide stating that this one segment of the Con Ed grid has seen 19 outages since 2012, interrupting service for a total of 8,970 customers when the incidents are added up. The average duration has been two hours.
“The cause was high tree density on Juniper Valley Road,” he said.
Three overhead transformers will be removed and a total of 39 spans of primary and secondary wires between poles will be removed. The poles will remain in place for use of service providers such as Verizon.
A backup overhead transformer will be installed on 77th Street near Furmanville Avenue for use in emergencies.
The work will be done by both contractors and Con Edison personnel.
The project, Ahad added, will take a considerable amount of digging, and will require planning and coordination with individual customers. Noemi Menesis of Electrical Operations said they will accommodate traffic with flaggers, signs and when necessary, metal barriers.
Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
In other business, the board voted to support a city zoning text amendment aimed at making outdoor sidewalk cafe and street dining legal and bring it under the authority of the Department of Transportation.
Board member Walter Sanchez said 180 restaurants in District 5 have taken advantage of the city’s generous rules on one or both forms of outdoor dining since the pandemic began.
The DOT is planning to have a new set of regulations in place in 2022 or 2023.
Two stipulations that CB 5 added to its approval were that any sidewalk cafe regulations require at least 5 feet of clear sidewalk for pedestrians; some recommendations have been a more vague 50 percent of the sidewalk.
Sanchez also wants the city to work closely with the State Liquor Authority to avoid businesses getting the cost of their liquor permit fees jacked up significantly with the new floor space/service area that will come with the new regulations.
