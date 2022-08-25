The city’s Department of Homeless Services has agreed to limit a controversial men’s homeless shelter planned for Briarwood to men age 55 and above, according to information obtained by the Chronicle.
The shelter, to be located at 138-50 Queens Blvd., has drawn the ire of elected officials and civic leaders since it was proposed by the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2020. It initially was proposed for single men of any age, with the promise of onsite services and security.
Contacted Thursday, the office of Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) confirmed the information and said the capacity of the shelter, per agreement, will remain at 175. The group Westhab will stay on as the shelter operator and priority will be given to nearby residents.
Gennaro and city officials are planning to reach out to the community a virtual town hall meeting.
The Chronicle has reached out to the city’s Department of Homeless Services and will be updating this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.