Seeking to reduce the amount of material going to landfills instead of where it could be beneficial, the Department of Sanitation last week installed 16 new “Smart Bins” to collect food scraps in Astoria. Along with a similar pilot launched by Alliance for Downtown New York in Lower Manhattan last week, the bins are the first test in an effort to allow round-the-clock drop-off of compostable material.
The ones in Astoria are mostly located on 31st Avenue, with some on side streets off it, all between 14th and 37th streets, according to a DSNY map posted at smartcompost.nyc.
The new bins will be opened by a key-card by residents who sign up to use them, a system designed to ensure that only compostable material is placed inside.
The nation’s largest municipal waste organization, the DSNY collects 12,000 tons of trash and recycling each day, and says that up to a third of the waste stream may be compostable. When sent to a landfill, instead of becoming high-quality reusable soil, that material emits methane and contributes to climate change, the agency said.
“Whether it’s the steady roll-out of curbside composting, the addition of more community-based food scrap drop off sites, or these new Smart Bins, DSNY is committed to getting compostable material out of landfills,” Commissioner Edward Grayson said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to see how these new bins perform, and urge everyone who lives or works near one to give them a try.”
City efforts to collect compostable material have not always gone smoothly. The expansion of a curbside collection program was halted in 2018 so it could be improved, and then later was stymied by the emergence of the coronavirus. Two months ago, city officials told Community Board 5 that the program was being revived earlier than planned, but with changes, specifically the need for residents to sign up to participate.
The drop-off bins in Astoria accept a broad range of compostable materials, including all food scraps, even meat, paper products stained by food and drink and plant material and other yard waste.
