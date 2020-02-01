Community rallies against Cooper Avenue shelter

As Westhab interviewed potential workers for a proposed homeless shelter for 200 single men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, community residents rallied against the site Friday.

“We all know it’s not a homeless shelter,” said Mike Papa of the Glendale-Middle Village Coalition. “We know that it’s a halfway house for people that are coming out of incarceration. We don’t need these 200 ex-convicts and sexual offenders … living in our community, next to our children.”

He added, “These people are not our problem and they don’t belong in the community.”

Westhab would operate the shelter, which would be located in an old factory. The city’s plan to house men there has been on-again, off-again for several years.

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said he was told the site would become a school for special needs children before learning the shelter plan was back on after years of back and forth between the city and the community. The lawmaker criticized Mayor de Blasio and Department of Homeless Services Commissioner Steven Banks.

“Here’s what they said: ‘To heck with them, we’re going to give it to the so-called not-for-profit guys who are making millions on the backs of the homeless,’” Holden said.

Holden said the shelter doesn’t fit in with the community consisting of mostly one- and two-story homes.

“Work with the community, Mr. Mayor. Work with us,” he said.

Holden added, “They can interview all the security guards they want but it’s not going to open right away. And if it does open, we will still be here.”

“Here we are, once again, forced to come together to defend our community against attacks that are brought upon us by none other than the worst mayor that New York City has ever seen,” Papa said.

He added, “What is happening here is also nothing short of organized crime and Mayor de Blasio is the head of the family.”

Isabella Cicchinelli, who, during a public hearing last October said she hopes the shelter is burned down, also spoke.

“They don’t care about our kids, they don’t care about our safety, they don’t care about our property. They only care about money,” she said.

Westhab could not immediately be reached.