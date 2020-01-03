The second half of 2019 saw the Department of Transportation’s plan for a bus lane for Fresh Pond Road not well-received by many and Community Board 5 voted against it. The lane was implemented against the wishes of the advisory board. In late August came the announcement that the on-again, off-again situation with a proposed homeless shelter at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale was on again. The outraged community voiced its unhappiness at a town hall, a rally outside the site and at a public hearing, which was so raucous Mayor de Blasio addressed it the next morning. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was unveiled in Elmhurst Park in late December. It was the idea of former Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 President Pat Toro.

July

The month of July saw more than 90,000 votes recounted for the district attorney Democratic primary with Borough President Melinda Katz looking to pull off a win against public defender Tiffany Cabán, who was leading on election night. The votes were counted at Rentar Plaza in Middle Village.

Advocates called on the MTA to add a bus stop at the Ridgewood Reservoir, calling the location “impossible to reach by public transit.”

The community mourned Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School alum Luis Alvarez. The 9/11 first responder, who testified before Congress several weeks earlier while sitting next to comedian Jon Stewart, died at the end of June at age 53 from illness related to being at the site of the attacks.

Community Board 5 voted 28-6 to reject a DOT plan for a bus lane on the southbound side of Fresh Pond Road from Bleecker Street to Putnam Avenue. The board later voted in favor of the DOT analyzing alternatives, including retiming traffic lights and consolidating bus stops. CB 5’s Transportation Committee voted in support of the project.

Later in the month, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) and area stakeholders held a press conference calling on the DOT to consider alternative measures before the “nuclear option,” as Holden called it, of installing the bus lane. The lawmakers recommended creating turning lanes, consolidating bus stops, making the bus depot more accessible and adjusting traffic signal timing.

Holden and Juniper Park Civic Association President Tony Nunziato, who replaced Holden in that post, disagreed about PS 9, a District 75 school located in the industrial section of Maspeth. Holden wanted the school to move, whereas Nunziato wanted planned upgrades for the school to continue. Nunziato said Holden “never noticed there was a school there until he became a councilman.” Holden said Nunziato was “totally wrong.”

August

With all the votes tallied, Katz squeaked out a victory in the Democratic primary, winning by 55 votes. She had trailed by more than 1,000 at the end of Primary Night.

The Republicans found a candidate to go against Katz in November’s general election. Former cop turned lawyer Joe Murray was tabbed to run.

The area once known as “Lake Edsall” was improved with the Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection announcing the completion of work to alleviate ponding on the Glendale avenue. “I do want to apologize to the homeowners because now you don’t have lakefront property anymore,” Holden joked.

The working homeless population housed at the Holiday Inn Express in Maspeth was removed, Holden announced, citing a conversation with Department of Homeless Services Steven Banks.

Holden and DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg exchanged letters with different views on the Fresh Pond Road bus lane. Holden called the agency’s efforts to reach out to the community “window dressing” in a Facebook post.

Late in the month, Holden announced the DHS intended to move ahead with a homeless shelter for 200 single men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. after years of going back and forth. The lawmaker said he was “disgusted with the way City Hall does business when it comes to housing the homeless.”

The city Parks Department was caught on video dumping a truckload of slime and garbage in Forest Park. Passersby noticed tank trucks spewing liquid waste on the ground in a little-used section of the park. “This was not hazardous waste,” a department spokeswoman told CBS. Later, nearly all traces of the mess had been cleaned up and a paved section of the ground hosed down.

The Brooklyn-bound, second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge opened and was accomplished four years ahead of schedule and on budget. The two-span Kosciuszko was the first major bridge crossing built in the city since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened in 1964.

September

A four-year, $101 million sewer project for Maspeth was slated to begin. “They owe us a good one,” Holden said. Maria Centeno, executive director of the city’s Department of Design and Construction, said “This is not typical work,” during an informational session at IS 73. “This is really intense.”

Lawmakers and hospital staff celebrated NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst’s new Ambulatory Surgery Center with a groundbreaking at the site.

Jose Polanco, a 59-year-old construction worker, fell to his death in Elmhurst after a truck hit the cherry picker he was working in. Polanco fell nearly 20 feet to the ground.

Maspeth High School became involved in controversy when former teachers told the New York Post an unwritten “no-fail policy” was the reason for the impressive grades the school received, as well as the prestigious National Blue Ribbon. Holden initially wrote to the special commissioner of investigation for the city schools but later went to the Post and acting District Attorney John Ryan with the allegations. Holden didn’t like the idea of the SCI investigating the school, saying “That’s the fox watching the hen house to me.”

A town hall meeting at PS/IS 119 about the proposed Cooper Avenue homeless shelter was so crowded that residents had to line the walls, sit in auxiliary bleachers and even watch from the stage behind the speakers as politicians criticized the plan. Holden blamed “the poverty pimps. The people that make money, so-called not-for-profits, off of homeless shelters, which is big business in the City of New York.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Joseph Esposito threw out a lawsuit from the Fresh Pond Road Coalition, ruling that the city’s installation of a bus lane on Fresh Pond Road was neither arbitrary nor capricious. Esposito had toured the site days before his ruling.

Parents at Maspeth High School supported the school in the wake of widespread cheating allegations during a meeting of the Parent Teacher Association. One mother, whose son is a junior, said, “I’ve never seen a school so well run,” to applause from other parents.

October

A public hearing about the shelter was raucous and included one speaker saying, “I hope somebody’s gonna burn the place down.” The meeting, which saw residents screaming over speakers as well as representatives from the city and service-provider Westhab, was so wild that Mayor de Blasio tweeted about it the next morning. “This kind of vitriol and demonization of our neighbors is dangerous and we won’t stand for it,” he said. “There are people in need of safe and humane shelter in our city. We’re going to take care of them whether hateful voices like it or not.”

CB 5 voted unanimously to reject the planned homeless shelter during its monthly meeting. Some speakers were critical of the recent public hearing, with one person saying the language was reminiscent of Jim Crow.

Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley touted a plan to revive the Long Island Rail Road’s Lower Montauk branch, running 8.5 miles between Long Island City and Jamaica. Crowley, chairwoman of the board for the nonprofit advocacy group Friends of the QNS, believes the stretch of train tracks that hasn’t been used in more than 20 years is the answer to the question of commuting in certain transit deserts.

November

Katz won the general election for district attorney, easily defeating Murray. The borough president garnered 75 percent of the vote against the Republican candidate.

The Glendale-Middle Village Coalition and other community members gathered at 78-16 Cooper Ave. to demonstrate their opposition to the proposed shelter. Rally leader Mike Papa said it was about defending the community, families and way of life “against corrupt politicians like Bill de Blasio and his profit-seeking real estate holders. It’s getting ridiculous. It seems like every year we have to defend against these guys just to keep our children safe.”

Middle Village resident Curtis Seymour added, “All of these mounting problems and all the city wants to do with them is shove them down your throats with no remedy, no relief, no solutions, except to destroy neighborhoods. You know, deep in your heart and soul, this mayor has it in for Glendale, Middle Village and Maspeth ... This is a war for the soul of our city. Enough is enough.”

Bing Nuan Chen, an 83-year-old man, was killed when he was hit by a school bus while walking with his wife in Middle Village. He was hit at the intersection of 67th Drive and 73rd Place.

An armored personnel carrier operated by the Department of Homeland Security appeared on Forest Avenue near Norman Street. Some residents were concerned that an immigration raid was taking place but a City Hall spokeswoman told NY1 that it was a federal criminal investigation into a firearms suspect, with about 50 guns, including a machine gun, gun parts and ammunition seized.

Active shooter training was held at Christ the King High School but no photos or recordings were allowed. It was a rare session for the general public as NYPD teams often concentrate on offering training to religious and large institutions such as banks, colleges and stadium staffs.

Capt. Victoria Perry, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, commented on concerns about safety around the proposed shelter site, saying the precinct was receiving seven new officers and that it can always reach out to the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North to request more officers. “I want the children to be safe,” she said. “I want the corridors [around the shelter] to be safe. I want the people in the shelter to be safe. I want people to feel they can come and go here safely whenever they want.”

Six candidates for borough president each explained why he or she should be elected during a forum at Russell Sage Junior High School. They included retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). Crowley said she didn’t believe Katz was “bold enough in her vision for Queens in terms of building our transportation infrastructure.”

December

Assistant Chief Galen Frierson took over command of Queens Borough Patrol North as Assistant Chief Martin Morales was promoted to chief of personnel. PBQN consists of eight precincts, including the 104th.

A street in Middle Village was co-named Lorraine Sciulli Way for the longtime vice president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, who died in 2017. Sciulli was also a member of Community Board 5 for more than 20 years and served as editor of the Juniper Berry.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park opened after more than a decade in the works. The idea came from former Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 President Pat Toro in 2008. The memorial contains the names of 371 of the borough’s service members who died during the war. Granite walls include an etching of bamboo, a history of the war with key events and dates, the names of the fallen and a section paying tribute to soldiers who died at home due to effects of the war. “Please come by and visit this memorial,” said John Rowan, national president of the Vietnam Veterans of America. “Please come by and remember the men on that wall.”