A community march in Jamaica on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota on March 25 proves to be the antithesis of some of the more violent rallies in Brooklyn and Manhattan in recent days.
The rally took place on one of the busiest sections of Jamaica Avenue. Multiple published and broadcast reports showed photographs of Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, taking a knee with the marchers along with his officers.
The gesture brought cheers and applause from the march’s participants and spectators.
Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of patrol Borough Queens South, also was in attendance.
“We would like to thank Tyrell Hankerson, Erica Ford and the parishioners of the Excelling Church for organizing a peaceful demonstration in Jamaica, Queens,” Patrol Borough Queens South said on its Twitter page.
“We need more of this, to see and hear each other, to work together, to recognize our differences are our strength,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.
Hankerson is the director of community outreach & events for Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). Ford is the founder of Life Camp, an antiviolence intervention organization.
A number of community organizations also partook in the rally.
