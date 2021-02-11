Queens Community House announced Monday that it has purchased the Forest Hills Community Center at 108-25 62 Drive, the organization’s initial program site and home to its administrative headquarters.
“The purchase marks an enormous milestone in our organization’s evolution, and it solidifies the continuity of the Forest Hills space as an essential resource for the Forest Hills, Rego Park and Corona communities,” QCH Executive Director Ben Thomases said in a statement.
The site is home to a senior center, afterschool program, English for Speakers of Other Languages classes, youth leadership programming, a day program for frail and memory-impaired older adults and an evening teen center.
Just prior to the pandemic, more than 500 people attended the center on a typical day and more than 4,600 passed through its doors each year.
“We’ve outgrown the space,” Thomases said, adding, “The purchase of the center now presents us with the opportunity to undertake a major renovation to modernize the building’s infrastructure, add lounges, counseling rooms and areas for intergenerational activities and make the entire building more open and accessible.”
Renovation is scheduled to begin in July with a grand reopening in summer 2022.
In 2017, negotiations between the New York City Housing Authority and Forest Hills Coop tenant leadership led to the tenants assuming ownership of the property.
That created an opportunity for QCH to purchase the center from the tenants, which occurred in December 2020.
“For 45 years, the Forest Hills Community Center has been a hub of activity and essential services for our neighbors in central Queens and as such, it is showing its wear,” Thomases said. “Now, after a year of limited operations due to Covid, we look forward to welcoming people back to a transformed site in 2022.”
When it opened its doors in 1976, the center hosted three small programs. As QCH expanded into 32 sites across the borough, the Forest Hills Community Center continued to serve as its administrative headquarters.
The Forest Hills Community Center and Forest Hills Community House were established as part of a compromise in the 1970s after a conflict over construction of low-income housing in what was then mostly a white, middle-class neighborhood.
The meeting space and social service group were both part of the agreement.
