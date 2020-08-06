A burglar hit businesses on Woodhaven Boulevard, Metropolitan Avenue and Selfridge Street Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct.
“We believe that was all the same person,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Cappelmann said the amount of money being taken was still being determined.
The businesses included a barbershop, gas station, a laundromat and European Laser Spa.
“We have some video but it’s a little hard to identify him at this point,” Cappelmann said.
Burglaries are “the flavor of the day,” according to the commander, with 10 incidents in the 28-day period ending Aug. 2, up from five in the same stretch in 2019.
“I would definitely not leave large sums of cash in the business,” Cappelmann said. “It seems like they’re targeting cash.”
He also advises business owners to make sure camera and alarm systems are working.
“If you don’t have an alarm system, you should get one,” Cappelmann said.
Laundry rooms in apartment buildings are being hit and police are looking for a man who was arrested for the same thing in the area in 2013 and was recently released from prison.
Cappelmann said it is believed the man did it three times recently though they can only tie him to one. He believes the numbers will dip when the suspect is apprehended.
The crime is happening on the midnight shift and the commander wants residents to be alert.
“Don’t just let someone you don’t know or are not expecting into the building,” Cappelmann said.
He said Austin Street hasn’t been hit like other popular shopping districts including Woodhaven Boulevard, Metropolitan Avenue and Queens Boulevard.
“We haven’t seen anything over there, which is a positive,” Cappelmann said about Austin Street.
The good news for residents in Forest Hills and Rego Park is crime decreased more than 31 percent in the 28-day period through Aug. 2 compared to the same time in 2019, with 33 crimes in the four-week span, down from 48.
There were 14 grand larcenies, down from 30, a 53.3 percent decrease, though the commander said the good news may not last long.
“I would expect them to come back with everything reopening,” Cappelmann said.
Felony assaults and car thefts both dropped from six to two.
There were four robberies in the 28-day period, up from one. Cappelmann attributes that to shoplifting incidents gone bad.
“They end up threatening the store clerk or the manager of the store and it becomes a robbery,” he said.
There were no murders in the area. One rape was tallied, though Cappelmann said it’s because there was no exact address and the Special Victims Unit, located in the 112th Precinct, puts it in the Forest Hills-based command to start its investigation.
