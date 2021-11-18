Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, was recently promoted.
Cappelmann has been the CO of the 112th since February 2020. He came from the 114th Precinct where he had served as executive officer. He worked in the 112th as a sergeant between 2008 and 2010.
The NYPD has been a family business. His father and one brother both served in the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica prior to their retirements. Another brother, inspector John Cappelmann, was commander of the 103rd for four years between 2013 and 2017.
— Michael Gannon
