Index crimes have decreased by nearly 10 percent in Corona and Elmhurst in the 28-day period through Jan. 17 compared to the same stretch a year ago.
“We’re definitely starting off the new year right in the 110th Precinct,” Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, told the Chronicle last Friday, adding, “If you’re out there committing crimes, you’re going to go into a jail cell.”
Though grand larcenies dropped from 60 to 45 in the period, they are still the most common crime.
“There are so many ways to commit a grand larceny,” Cermeli said, noting stealing a purse or wallet with a credit card qualifies, as do phone scams and shoplifting items worth more than $1,000.
And, the commander pointed out, the area has the Queens Center and Queens Place malls.
Felony assaults decreased from 26 to 24 but were the second-most common crime.
“Even though that’s an alarming number we are making arrests in those cases,” Cermeli said.
He said about 95 percent of the felony assault cases have resulted in an arrest. One reoccurring problem is fighting between homeless people on Roosevelt Avenue.
“That goes hand in hand with alcohol abuse, substance abuse, mental health issues,” Cermeli said.
There have been steady patrols along the avenue, especially in the late hours, in an attempt to address the issue.
Burglaries increased from 12 to 15, with some instances of someone breaking into a commercial vehicle. Cermeli said a few Verizon trucks were broken into with tablets being taken while workers were installing cable in somebody’s home.
Robberies dropped 35.3 percent from 17 to 11. The commander said there has been a bit of a spike along Woodhaven Boulevard.
“People waiting for a bus might be on a cell phone and someone comes up and pushes them and takes the phone,” Cermeli said. “Once you use force and remove property from a person it becomes a robbery.”
Vehicle thefts increased from six to nine. Six of those incidents saw cars that had keys in the ignition stolen.
“We try to get that word out there to people,” Cermeli said. “Even if you’re going in for a second to take your groceries into the house, please shut the engine off. I know it’s cold out but it’s so important to keep the vehicle shut.”
There were six rapes, up from two in the 28-day period. Cermeli, calling it a “heinous crime,” said each perpetrator was known to the victim.
The area also saw a murder in late December. A 54-year-old woman, Renee Harris, was shot in a Lefrak City building in Corona, with police discovering wounds to her left chest and the back of her right shoulder.
Cermeli said there is an active investigation taking place.
“We have some strong leads,” he said.
