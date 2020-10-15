While some cities around the country have decried the holiday, Middle Village celebrated Columbus Day and Italian heritage last Saturday at Juniper Valley Park.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. addressed the gathering, above, as did former state Sen. Serf Maltese, seated, and Councilman Bob Holden, whose birthday fell on Columbus Day this year.
The Columbian Lawyers Association, top right, proudly displayed its banner.
One supporter, far right, waved the American flag with Italian flag colors.
Columbus Day became a federal holiday in the 1930s and has been celebrated on the second Monday in October since 1971. Some states instead celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, honoring Native Americans and remembering their histories and cultures.
— David Russell
