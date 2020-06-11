Two young northern Queens residents died in the past week as a result of unnatural causes — the first case was deemed a homicide, while the second was due to a vehicular collision.
On Thursday, June 4, 109th Precinct officers responded to a call for aid at an 12-34 120 St. apartment just past 10 p.m. Inside, they found an unconscious and unresponsive 26-year-old male with an injury to his neck.
The victim was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The identification of the deceased is pending family notification. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
The ruling that the death was a homicide bumps north Queens’ murder total to three for the year — the other two derive from the May 31 murder-suicide of a Corona mother and her 10- and 2-year-old sons.
A few days after the June 4 killing, 22-year-old Michelle Garcia of Long Island City died after sustaining severe head and torso injuries in a car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Corona.
On Sunday, June 7, just before 1:30 p.m., Garcia was riding as a passenger in a 2002 Subaru Impreza. The 21-year-old operator was traveling eastbound on the Grand Central Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the center median guardrail in the vicinity of Exit 10, near the Queens Museum at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, as determined by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad. Subsequently, a 30-year-old female operating a 2019 Nissan SUV struck the rear end of the Subaru, propelling it forward onto the guardrail.
Garcia was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The operator of the Subaru was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and was in stable condition — he sustained a minor arm injury. The operator of the Nissan was not injured.
Both investigations remain ongoing and no arrests have been made in either case, police said.
