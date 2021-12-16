The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Environmental Stewardship Team will spend its Saturday morning clearing the Willow Lake Trail and is looking for volunteers.
The Dec. 18 event will take place along the Pat Dolan Trail south of Willow Lake in the designated protected freshwater wetland. The area serves as a sanctuary for plant life, migratory birds and other native wildlife.
Volunteers will be closing desire lines, which are paths branching off the main trail unofficially created by the public. That will be done by adding fallen branches, fallen leaves, and brush to the path of the desire line with the guidance of Stewardship Coordinator Sarah, along with removing invasive plants.
Additional event information, including times, is provided after registration. Volunteers are asked to wear face coverings and come prepared with work gloves and water.
Space is limited and registration is required.
To sign up for the event, go online to allianceforfmcp.org/stewardship.
