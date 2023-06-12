Companion bills that would seal most criminal records in the state after prescribed time limits were passed in Albany last Friday night, sending the measure to Gov. Hochul’s desk.
The Clean Slate Act would seal most misdemeanor convictions three years after an individual’s release from incarceration or imposition of sentence where there was no incarceration. Most felonies, including some violent ones, would be sealed eight years after release.
A press release issued by the state Senate said in order to be eligible, an individual cannot have a pending criminal charge, and must not be under supervision of parole or probation departments.
The Senate statement said class A felonies for which the maximum sentence could be life in prison also are not eligible. Neither are any crimes that would require registration as a sex offender.
Supporters say the measures, if signed into law by Hochul, will alleviate major hurdles for people with criminal records looking for work and places to live. Opponents are calling it pro-criminal legislation
“There are millions of people across the state who have served their sentences, completed parole, and are now ready to move on with their lives,” said Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), who sponsored the Assembly measure. “I am proud to have sponsored this legislation that gives them the opportunity to start a new chapter. Who can argue against giving someone a second chance when they’ve already paid their dues to society?”
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R-Lockport) said the bill is an example of state Democratic leadership being out of touch with the electorate.
“Instead of taking steps to address the most important issues, Albany Democrats spent the final days of session passing more pro-criminal and unaffordable legislation,” Ortt said on his official Twitter account. “Demonstrating to New Yorkers exactly why One-Party Rule doesn’t work, and how out of touch they truly are.”
Hochul’s office, in an email on Monday, said the chief executive “is reviewing the legislation.”
The law would allow release of sealed information to courts and prosecutors during a new case; law enforcement officers conducting ongoing investigations; any entity that is required by state or federal law to conduct a fingerprint-based background check; or any entity conducting a check in which a job applicant would be working with children, the elderly or vulnerable adults.
Information also would be available to a licensing officer who is processing a firearms license application.
A spokesman for state Senate Democrats told the Chronicle in an email that the rules will apply to the Legislature as well.
“We’re not exempt,” he wrote.
The spokesman also said the law should have no impact on people wishing to apply for marijuana retail licenses that are reserved for those who have past marijuana convictions.
“[T]his shouldn’t have an impact on people who apply for cannabis licenses, since people whose records are sealed can always access their own records,” the spokesman said. “We accounted for this in the expungement statutes in 2019 and 2021 as well.”
Under state law, Hochul has until Dec. 31 to sign or veto legislation passed in a given calendar year.
