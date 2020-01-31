Classic music fans should flock to FH

Ari Evan, a professional cellist who grew up in Forest Hills, believes that “classical music brings people together in a unique way,” and he’s eager to share his enthusiasm with the community.

Evan and Cantor Emily Wigod Pincus of The Reform Temple of Forest Hills came up with the idea of a concert series in the hopes of reaching audiences who might not readily have access to live, high-caliber chamber music.

The second of three scheduled performances will take place at the temple on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

The concerts are intended to highlight Jewish composers of the past 100 years by pairing their works with 18th- and 19th-century masterworks of similar instrumentation.

At the first concert, held in November, Evan came to realize “how much the community appreciated the chance to see concerts like these in Forest Hills. I was surprised how many Forest Hills community members were no longer able to make it into Manhattan for classical concerts anymore.”

The upcoming concert, “Clarinet Quintets — from Classical to Klezmer,” will include the first clarinet quintet, created by Mozart in 1789, which, Evan says, “epitomizes Mozart’s musical genius and sense of humor, with many passionate melodies, beautiful counterpoint, and a thrilling set of theme and variations.”

Also on the program is Osvaldo Golijov’s “The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind,” in which the composer, born in 1960 to Jewish-Romanian parents, directly quotes prominent chants from the Jewish High Holy Days as well as popular klezmer dance tunes, presenting a contemporary take on this classical instrumentation.

“Music is a great joiner of people,” Pincus said in a recent telephone interview.” It can be a great way for people to come together and meet each other.”

She and Evan both hope the concerts will appeal to audiences of all ages. Evan said his affinity for classical music “was directly related to my exposure to it at a very young age.” He relishes the opportunity to show younger audiences that “classical music isn’t just a formal event where you have to sit quietly in the audience for 90 minutes.”

Pincus points out that “most of the performers are very young,” which can be attractive to children.

She believes the format of the concerts is also conducive to making music interesting to a younger audience. “It’s a small, informal setting. Ari talks about each work” before it is performed. And, she adds, “The sanctuary is structured for perfect acoustics. That helps people to focus in.”

Adding a contemporary flavor to centuries-old music is nothing new to Pincus. “It’s something I do all the time at services. A lot of cantors rely on old melodies and make them new.”

Evan started playing his instrument at the age of five — by default. His elementary school was “having trouble drumming up enough interest in the cello program,” so he, along with other amenable schoolmates, was tapped. His teachers soon recognized his natural musical talents, he said.

“Kids don’t often gravitate towards classical music,” Evan said. In his case, “There was almost always classical music playing in the background” as he was growing up.

Pincus, a former opera singer who has studied both classical music and voice, became the cantor at The Reform Temple in July. She said that while the musical programs may be “geared toward the synagogue, beautiful music is for all the world. We hope everybody will come.”

Evan agrees. “To be able to bring classical music to a community of people who so appreciate it is very meaningful to me,” he said.

Through the concerts he hopes to “establish a strong rapport with the community and understand even more what they need and want.”

The Reform Temple of Forest Hills is located at 71-11 112 St.

Tickets for the Feb. 9 concert at 2 p.m. are $18 in advance, $25 at the door. Children 13 and under are free.

The third concert in the series will take place on May 3. For more information, visit rtfh.org or call (718) 261-2900.