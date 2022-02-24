Like almost all police precincts in New York City, the 104th in mid-Queens is off to a rough start in 2022.
Speaking at a Zoom meeting hosted by the 104th Precinct Community Council on Feb. 15, Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, the commanding officer, said crime stats have been trending in the wrong direction after a successful 2021.
“In 2021, we were down 7.4 percent, which is phenomenal,” Hall said. Six-plus weeks into 2022 the 104th has experienced a 23 percent increase in reported major crimes year-to-date.
“That’s a citywide problem,” Hall said. “Unfortunately, we’re no different.”
While there had been no murders or shootings according to CompStat data through Feb. 13, other violent crimes — rape, robbery and felony assault — were up a combined 25 percent.
Property crimes, including burglary, grand larceny and auto theft, were up 23 percent.
Hall said there are two disturbing patterns in the burglary and grand larceny categories.
“Burglaries are up slightly, but residential burglaries are up 50 percent,” Hall said. He said many of the incidents have taken place at residences where elderly victims are home. Hall said commercial burglaries are down “but they are still an issue.”
Hall said the grand larceny numbers are being driven by identity theft, and that many have been the result of people having their bank and credit cards skimmed when they use ATM machines. He said that has become an issue throughout the Queens North command.
In such cases, criminals fit devices that look as though they are part of an ATM, but actually are taking the card user’s personal information and personal identification number once it is punched in.
“Now they’re using your personal information to make purchases,” Hall said. “When we go to ATMs, we need to check the machines. These PIN readers and keyboards are loose-fitting. So if anything looks unusual at an ATM machine, please notify a manager, who will notify us. We’ll determine if there’s a skimming device and if so we’ll call the financial institution and we’ll do an investigation.”
He also said most banks now have phone apps that allow customers to avoid using cards altogether. Len Santoro, president of the Council, said skimmers are used at gas stations as well when people use cards to pay.
“Give [the card-reading devices] a good jiggle,” Santoro said.
As for the more than 52-percent increase in auto thefts year-to-date, Hall broke out the speech he and other Queens precinct commanders long have committed to memory.
“I’ll say something I’ve been saying ever since I got here,” the inspector said. “The majority of our [stolen cars] are driven by those leaving their cars running unattended. They warm it up because it’s cold out. Or they are running into a store really quickly and make a purchase, and they come back to find that their car is stolen.
“I sound like a broken record on GLAs [grand larcenies auto]. People have to stop leaving their keys in a car unattended,” he said. “Because more likely than not it is going to get stolen.”
During the question-and-answer portion of his talk, Hall said there is a lot that has been done and more that will take place at the intersection of Cooper and Cypress avenues, where on the evening of Feb. 12 a pedestrian was struck by one vehicle and run over by another [see separate story in most editions or at qchron.com]. A horrifying video of the incident has been circulating online.
“It was a pretty bad collision,” Hall said. “All things considered with how bad it looked, the individual is in stable condition, which is very surprising with what we saw.”
He said the entire Cypress corridor is being addressed.
