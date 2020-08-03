City tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the New York City region as the National Weather Service and the city Emergency Management Department monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Isaias up the East Coast.
The NWS is forecasting rain with thunderstorms likely in Queens beginning overnight tonight after 2 a.m. with up to half an inch of rain possible.
Tropical storm conditions are anticipated “early Tuesday to Tuesday evening,” with heavy rainfall and minor to moderate coastal flooding.
The Emergency Management Department, in a statement issued Monday morning, said between 3 and 6 inches of rain are possible in some areas. The NWS said winds could reach between 58 and 73 miles per hour.
A flash flood watch already has been issues for all of Tuesday, with high surf and dangerous rip currents expected along all ocean beaches in the city and Long Island Monday through Wednesday.
Further details are available on the website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at noaa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.