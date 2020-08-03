City tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 72F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.