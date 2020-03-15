by Peter C. Mastrosimone / Editor-in-Chief
All New York City public schools will close sometime “early this week“ in order to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday.
Cuomo said the city has 24 hours to come up with a plan ensuring that all children will be fed and parents will have access to child care.
"Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the healthcare system can manage, and one of the ways to do that is to reduce density," Cuomo said in a press release issued at 5:15 p.m. "Closing the schools is a good idea but you have to anticipate and correct any unintended consequences - we have to ensure children who rely on free school meals continue to get them and that there's adequate child care, especially for healthcare workers and first responders who are parents of young children. We will close these schools but it needs to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren't understaffed - otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face."
De Blasio announced the move at a press conference. He had resisted closing the schools because, he said, of concerns over children getting meals, parents in the healthcare industry in particular finding child care so they could work and the prospect of teenagers being out on the streets.
Cuomo did not say if he had coordinated his announcement with de Blasio. But his announcement included statements from the executives of Nassau, Suffolk and Weatchester counties, where schools will close Monday, and none from the New York City mayor.
The United Federation of Teachers and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) have been calling for city schools to be closed for several days.
The coronavirus had killed a reported three people in New York State as of Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after Cuomo’s announcement, de Blasio said the schools will be closed until April 20, and the Department of Education said students will not report to school on Monday.
CLARIFICATION
This article initially only referred to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement, not Mayor de Blasio’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.