All New York City public schools are closed in order to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo separately announced Sunday.
Cuomo said the city has 24 hours to come up with a plan ensuring that all children will be fed and parents will have access to child care.
"Our goal is to slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the healthcare system can manage, and one of the ways to do that is to reduce density," Cuomo said in a press release issued at 5:15 p.m. "Closing the schools is a good idea but you have to anticipate and correct any unintended consequences - we have to ensure children who rely on free school meals continue to get them and that there's adequate child care, especially for healthcare workers and first responders who are parents of young children. We will close these schools but it needs to be done with these contingencies in mind so that children are not harmed and our hospitals aren't understaffed - otherwise we cut off our nose to spite our face."
De Blasio announced the move at a press conference. He had resisted closing the schools because, he said, of concerns over children getting meals, parents in the healthcare industry in particular finding child care so they could work and the prospect of teenagers being out on the streets.
"And so, this is a decision that I have taken with no joy whatsoever, with a lot of pain, honestly, because it's something I could not in a million years have imagined having to do," de Blasio said, according to a transcript provided by his office. "But we are dealing with a challenge and a crisis that we have never seen in our lifetimes and is only just begun. So, I regret to have to announce that as of tomorrow, our public schools will be closed. In other words, to all parents who are hearing this now, there was no school tomorrow and we will be suspending our public schools until after the spring vacation ...
"We will make a first attempt to restart our schools on Monday, April 20th but I have to be honest that we're dealing with a lot of unknowns and a lot of challenges and we understand how difficult it will be to achieve that goal. But just so everyone has something to organize their thinking around. Our first attempt to reopen the public schools would be on Monday, April 20th. I have been very honest about the fact that there is a real possibility that by closing our schools now we may not have the opportunity to reopen them in this full school year. So, we may actually have to go out for the whole school year, which is just extraordinarily painful for our kids, for our parents, for our educators, for so many people. And the notion of a school year being disrupted in this fashion, I have no words for how horrible it is, but it has become necessary."
Cuomo did not say if he had coordinated his announcement with de Blasio. But his announcement included statements from the executives of Nassau, Suffolk and Weatchester counties, where schools will close Monday, and none from the New York City mayor. And during media appearances on Monday, Cuomo said it was he who had closed the schools.
The United Federation of Teachers and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) have been calling for city schools to be closed for several days.
The coronavirus had killed a reported three people in New York State as of Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after Cuomo’s announcement, de Blasio said the schools will be closed until April 20, and the Department of Education said students will not report to school on Monday.
CLARIFICATION AND UPDATE
This article initially only referred to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement, not Mayor de Blasio’s. It has been updated to state that city schools were closed as of Monday and to include comments from de Blasio and Cuomo's Monday statements that he, the governor, closed the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.