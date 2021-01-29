City restaurants can open to 25 percent on Feb. 14

Gov. Cuomo said New York City restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity beginning on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14.
Cuomo, in a press conference Friday morning, said the reopening coincides with reduced Covid-19 positive test rates in the wake of a post-holiday surge.
“The surge reduction numbers are down [statewide],” Cuomo said. The was 7.9 percent on Jan. 4, following Christmas, New Year’s and other holiday activity, when both city and state officials had predicted an increase. He said Friday the number was down to 5.3 percent.
Indoor dining had been shut down back in March, and was reintroduced gradually throughout the state.
New York City, with Cuomo and state officials citing its unique density challenges, was the last to reopen on Sept. 30, at only 25 percent. It was shut down 74 days later on Dec. 14.
Cuomo also said the state will work with municipal health departments to allow catering sites and rental halls to open for wedding receptions with capacity limits of 50 percent or 150 people. The key, he said, will be on-site testing that will apply to all guests before they are allowed to enter the premises, modeled after testing of 7,000 fans before a recent National Football League playoff game hosted by the Buffalo Bills.
In a press release from Queens Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Tom Grech said while the reopening at 25 percent is welcome, it is not enough.
Grech is calling for 50 percent indoor capacity by March 1 and 100 by St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have sadly lost over 1,000 Queens-based cherished neighborhood restaurants, and the vast majority of those that haven’t closed are hanging on by a thread,” Grech said. “These small businesses have done everything asked of them to keep their employees, customers and communities safe, but between freezing temperatures making outdoor dining nearly impossible and the restrictions placed on them by government, it’s getting harder and harder for them to survive.”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, is concerned about the two week wait.
“[R]estaurants are broken hearted that they need to wait two weeks until Valentine’s Day to open at only 25 percent occupancy in the city, while permitting 50% percent occupancy in dining rooms around the rest of the state where infections and hospitalization rates from Covid-19 are higher,” Rigie said in an email. “Restaurants in the city are ready to safely open now. Unfortunately, once again the state’s standards are being applied inequitably in the five boroughs without a transparent and data-driven system for further reopening the city’s restaurant economy.”
He said the state’s actions “raise legal and moral concerns and extend unique economic challenges on the city’s battered restaurants and bars, which shed more than 140,000 jobs over the past year due to the pandemic and related restrictions.”
Cuomo reiterated his contention that the decision always has been an attempt to find the best and safest balance between Covid numbers and economic concerns.
“Twenty-five percent is better than zero,” he said. “And when the numbers say we are getting better, those numbers will go up.
“I understand every business wants to do more. You cant find a restaurant that doesn’t want to be open 100 percent; a theater that doesn’t want to be at 100 percent. That’s every business in the state; every business in the country. In every country in the world.”
Cuomo also said people need to feel things are safe before they return.
“I could say tomorrow that movie theaters could operate at 100 percent, but I don’t think people would come,” he said. “They need to feel that it’s safe.”
