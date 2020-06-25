Queens will receive 2.4 miles of newly designated open streets, as well as a protected bike lane that will connect Woodside with Central Park in plans announced by the mayor on Thursday morning.
When fully implemented, the streets, announced with Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, will bring the city’s total of open streets — meaning closed to most traffic — to 67 miles.
“As the school year ends and a hot, challenging summer begins, New Yorkers will need more options to play outside,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “New York City now offers more car-free street space than any other city in the country, and we’re proud to build on that progress in all five boroughs.”
The Queens section of the Central Park bike lane will run for 3.6 miles along Broadway and Northern Boulevard from 34th Avenue to in Woodside to Queensboro Plaza. The Manhattan segment will run 1.3 miles from the Queensboro Bridge to Fifth Avenue.
The signage, lines and barriers will be phased in, according to the mayor’s statement
Five sections of roadway in Queens will be managed by community organizations.
The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition will manage two stretches totalling 0.15 mile on Newtown Avenue between 30th Avenue and 31st Street and on 32nd Street between 30th Avenue and Newtown venue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.
Thai Community USA will manage nearly a quarter-mile of 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights between 75th and 80th streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula will monitor Reads Lane between Empire and Jarvis avenues and Beach 12th Street between Central and Dinsmore Avenues from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
Four sites in Queens will be patrolled by NYPD precincts, including 60th Street between Queens Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in Woodside; Onderdonk Avenue in Ridgewood between Starr Street and DeKalb Avenue; 165th Street in Jamaica Hills between Chapin Parkway and 85th Avenue; and Rockaway Freeway in Far Rockaway between Ocean Crest Boulevard and Regina Avenue. All the streets will be closed to vehicular traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. unless posted otherwise.
The city also will be closing a 0.28-mile stretch of 35th Avenue running adjacent to and through a portion of adjacent to Crocheron Park in Bayside from Corbett Road to the dead end at the Cross Island Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.