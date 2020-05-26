City names more open streets around Queens

New York City this past weekend opened up more than three more miles of streets in Queens to cyclists and pedestrians among 13 miles dedicated throughout the five boroughs.
The additions bring the total length of open streets citywide to 43 miles, exceeding the de Blasio administration’s target of 40 miles by the end of March.
Several of the streets closed to vehicles in Queens are adjacent to city parks. The opening hours are generally from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“New Yorkers deserve space to safely enjoy the outdoors in their own neighborhoods,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement issued by his office. “Thanks to hard work from a host of city agencies, we’ve beaten our Open Streets goal for this month — and made our city a national leader in expanding public space as we fight COVID-19.”
The 19 designated stretches of road in Queens are sprinkled liberally throughout the borough, including five surrounding Baisley Pond Park on South Jamaica.
“As the beautiful spring weather arrives, we invite New Yorkers to now safely enjoy over 40 miles of Open Streets and new bike lanes in neighborhoods across the city, including Brownsville, Brooklyn, Jamaica, Queens, and Castle Hill in the Bronx ...” said NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “We have more miles to come and continue to call on other neighborhoods that want an Open Street to let us know, even if you don’t have a formal community partner.”
The freestanding street sections include:
• 120th Street from 94th Avenue to Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill;
• 99th Street in Rego Park from the Horace Harding Expressway to 66th Avenue;
• 50th Avenue in Sunnyside between 44th and 48th streets;
• 66th Road in Forest Hills between 110th Street and the Grand Central Parkway;
• 60th Street in Maspeth from Laurel Hill Boulevard to 47th Avenue;
• Ascan Avenue in Forest Hills from Queens Boulevard to Austin Street;
• 107th, 108th and 109th avenues in Jamaica between 159th and 160th streets;
• 159th Street in Jamaica between 108th and 109th avenues.
Roads adjacent to parks include
• 169th Street by Plaut Triangle in Flushing from Northern Boulevard to 43rd Avenue;
• 85th Street at Gorman Playground in East Elmhurst between 25th and 30th avenues;
• 68th Road by Yellowstone Park in Forest Hills from 108th Street to Yellowstone Boulevard;
• Dieterle Crescent near Painter’s Playground in Rego Park between Alderton Street and 65th Drive; and
• Barron Street from 116th Avenue to Foch Boulevard, Lakeview Boulevard East between 118th and 122nd avenues, 155th Street between 119th and 126th avenues, Lakeview Lane from 122nd Avenue to Baisley Boulevard and 122nd Avenue between Lakeview Boulevard East and Lakeview Lane adjacent to Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) voiced her approval in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday.
“With the warm weather approaching, the city must continue to explore and implement a range of ideas so that residents can feel safe while they exercise,” Adams said. “As we approach the summer months with uncertainty due to the pandemic, I am happy to see the open streets initiative expand to areas hardest hit by the pandemic giving outdoor options to the communities that need it the most. I encourage residents to continue to maintain health guidelines when utilizing these spaces.”
“Sunnier days have arrived and more of our New Yorkers will be out seeking recreation in our parks and green spaces in the coming weeks,” Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) said in a statement accompanying de Blasio’s comments. “Creating a temporary Open Street on the road adjacent to Flushing’s Plaut Triangle will provide residents more space to safely enjoy warmer weather and facilitate important social distancing.”
The streets will be closed to motor vehicles 12 hours a day except for local deliveries, pickups and drop-offs, “necessary city service vehicles” and emergency vehicles. Drivers must not exceed 5 mph.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) has supported the open Streets plan from the beginning.
“Open streets are making a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers right now, and we need to keep giving more neighborhoods more space to socially distance outside,” Johnson said. “It’s clear we need to continue expanding this program and that we should consider this initiative a key part of reimagining how we use our public streets during and after the crisis.”
Johnson also said the Council is willing to work with any community that wants to request street openings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.