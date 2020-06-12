The city’s Department of Homeless Services announced on Friday that it will transfer 96 men from a Bronx homeless shelter to the Fairfield Hotel at 28-66 College Point Blvd. in College Point, according to a joint statement sent to the Chronicle by City Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing).
The statement said the city is representing the move as part of the de Blasio administration’s “temporary COVID-19 policy” to relocate non-symptomatic and non-asymptomatic homeless individuals from congregate shelters to low-density settings.
The elected officials were livid.
“Once again, this agency’s continued lack of communication and transparency serves only to create frustration and distrust within our communities,” they said. “In a pattern of rushed decision making, DHS just weeks ago relocated homeless women from the College Point shelter on 20th Avenue to a hotel in a different neighborhood. Uprooting the neighborhood’s current residents and transferring homeless individuals across boroughs during a pandemic is an irresponsible policy. This lack of foresight and planning compromises the health of not only our vulnerable populations, but also of staff and service providers.
“We will hold DHS accountable to their promise that this is a temporary arrangement,” they wrote.
The Chronicle was unable to contact the DHS on Friday evening or to determine just when the agency notified the officials, but the statement from Rosenthal, Liu and Vallone was received by the Chronicle via email at 5:53 p.m.
All three said their offices will keep open lines of communication with the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, which is aware of the incoming temporary shelter.
“We as elected officials stand united in opposition to the City’s short-sighted approach,” they concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.