The City Council Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection and the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises met on Feb. 8 in a joint session to discuss the proposed legislation that would create a permenant outdoor dining program.
Though it is not yet clear when the full Council will vote on the legislation, it will, however, be introduced to the full Council during today’s session.
But restaurant owners and councilmembers alike are already fired up about the issue, including those in Queens.
In 2020, the city’s formal sidewalk cafe licensing process was suspended, as a result of former Mayor de Blasio’s Covid emergency executive order. Doing so paved the way for many more restaurants to offer outdoor seating. As Carolyn Grossman-Meagher, director of regional planning for the New York City Department of City Planning, said during Tuesday’s hearing, prior to the pandemic, 1,224 restaurants citywide were able to offer some form of outdoor dining, the vast majority of which were in Manhattan. As a result of the Open Restaurant Program, now, there are 12,146 across the five boroughs — 2,400 of which are in Queens.
Though the legislation will get rid of the obstacles in the way of getting outdoor seating prior to the pandemic, restaurants that were granted permits for outdoor seating during the pandemic will have to reapply.Although the legislation does not allow existing outdoor seating to be grandfathered in, this does not mean that the outdoor structures that have become relics of the era will all close their doors (that is, if they have them). Rather, restaurants will be able to keep them if, upon reapplying to the program, it’s found that their structures are in compliance with city regulations, but if not, would need to take the existing ones down. According to Department of Transportation Commisioner Ydanis Rodriguez — under whose jurisdiction the revamped program would be — the guidelines for complying structures have yet to be hammered out.
According to the committee and subcommittee’s joint report on the matter, the Open Restaurant Program saved more than 100,000 jobs. Among those jobs were those at Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven. As owner Loycent Gordon told the Chronicle, the Open Restaurant Program quite literally saved his business as several months before the shutdown, his rent was tripled.
“Our future was uncertain, so when they devised this plan of outdoor dining and got rid of all of the red tape that had prevented me to even consider that, it gave us a chance to generate revenue, to pay back taxes, to keep employees employed,” Gordon said.
Though he noted that outdoor dining is not perfect, the benefits outweigh the consequences. “For anyone to think that this is more bad than good, I don’t think we’ve learned from the pandemic,” he said. “I think we need to look at the net good that is outdoor dining.”
Bruno Rinaldi, owner of Bruno’s Ristorante in Howard Beach, also spoke positively toward the possibility of continuing the outdoor dining program. “I definitely think there’s a plus,” he told the Chronicle. “100 percent.” He went on to note the financial benefits of the program, plus, he said, customers enjoy being outside.
During Tuesday’s eight-hour hearing, Councilmember Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), who chairs the committee and co-sponsored the legislation, said, “Outdoor dining reimagined what the city could do with our streets.” Indeed, Queens Bully owner Rohan Aggarwal said outdoor dining enlivened his joint’s place in the Forest Hills community.
“It gives us a street presence more than we had before, which attracts new customers which is great for business,” he told the Chronicle.
While councilmembers seemed largely in favor of making the program permanent, they were not without their doubts. Some expressed concerns about rodents, noise and the sometimes inaccessible nature of outdoor structures. Others wondered whether the DOT would have the capacity to enforce the program’s regulations.
On those concerns, Gordon offered up his two cents: “Historically, New York City subways have been infiltrated with rats, and homelessness and crazy quality-of-life issues — but we don’t get rid of the New York City subway.” He continued, “So when you talk about getting rid of outdoor dining, you’re really saying, ‘Let’s throw our beautiful outdoor dining baby out with the bathwater.’”
Although not a member of either the committee nor subcommittee, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) was also present at the hearing; though she ran for her seat on promises to protect small businesses, she has found herself at odds with the legislation, as she has voiced publicly.
Asked about this seemingly paradoxical point of view, the councilwoman’s son and spokesperson Thomas Paladino told the Chronicle, “You have to also look at the other small businesses that have to share space with these places that are seriously impacted by lack of parking, increased traffic, and things like that.” He added, “It’s a balancing act. Restaurants are crucial to our economy.”
Asked about parking specifically, both Gordon and Aggarwal said that neighboring businesses have not expressed complaints about their outdoor seating’s effect on parking. Similarly, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) emphasized the importance of prioritizing pedestrians when considering outdoor dining.
Though the legislation is not without its flaws, Velazquez said Tuesday, keeping customers at restaurants is key. “We’re not seeking perfection — we’re seeking participation,” she said.
Rodriguez, too, was optimistic about the program: “It will be a role model to all municipalities.”
