A World War II Navy veteran who was on the front lines of an operation that helped the Allies break through the Nazis’ Enigma code machine got a permanent place of honor in Maspeth on Saturday.
A plaza and stretch of 64th Street where it intersects Flushing and Grand avenues was renamed U.S. Navy Radioman Second Class Stanley Wdowiak Way after the heroic veteran and lifelong Maspeth resident. The ceremony was coordinated by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), who submitted the application to honor Wdowiak.
“Stanley was not only a hero for the Allies and the United States but a hero for Maspeth,” Holden said at the street-renaming ceremony.
Born on Jan. 20, 1925, in Brooklyn, Wdowiak enlisted in the Navy during the war, where he was thrust into a pivotal moment of the conflict. Wdowiak was a crewman on the U.S.S. Pillsbury who boarded and captured the German submarine U-505 off the coast of West Africa on June 4, 1944.
After engaging in a naval battle in which the submarine was damaged with depth charges, Wdowiak joined a nine-man party that ventured into the surfaced vessel. He and two others entered the sub prepared for a fight, but found that the Germans had deserted the ship. They collected valuable contents: two Enigma encryption machines, code books, charts and papers.
They also took up the task of maintaining the sub. Although water was pouring in and there was a possibility that it would blow up or sink, the Maspeth veteran remained below, keeping it afloat so that it could be salvaged and towed to Bermuda. He was awarded the Navy Cross for heroism, the second-highest honor that can be accorded a U.S. sailor.
“The capture of the U-505 was kept secret until after the war, as we were able to secure very valuable German codebooks and the Enigma machines allowing U.S. Armed Forces to intercept German communications, just before the D-Day invasion,” said Wdowiak’s son-in-law Nick Mascia at the ceremony.
The U-505 now resides in the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. A representative of the museum traveled to Maspeth for the ceremony in order to display Wdowiak’s medal and a pair of binoculars his family donated to the collection.
After he came back from the war, Wdowiak settled in Maspeth with his wife, Margaret, living there until his death in 1988. They reared daughters Nancy and Patricia and son Peter, who is now deceased, and worked in the dairy industry. He is survived by his daughters and their families.
“It was special for him to be honored,” said Patricia. “He’s a hometown hero, that’s for sure.”
The location for the renaming was chosen because it’s less than a block away from where Wdowiak lived on Grand Avenue.
Initiated by Holden’s office, the renaming has been in the works since 2019 before it was stalled by Covid. Maspeth Federal Savings helped organize the ceremony, along with organizations including the Kowalinski Post, Maspeth Kiwanis and Maspeth Lions Club.
“Whenever he returned from a long trip, Stanley would always say, ‘Ah, we’re home in Maspeth, in God’s Country,’” Kenneth Ruzewick, former CEO of Maspeth Federal Savings, said at the ceremony.
The St. Stanislaus School choir performed the national anthem and “Anchors Aweigh” in honor of Wdowiak.
