Lawmakers are taking another crack at removing the Trump name from city parkland in the Bronx, but City Hall says doing so would elicit an undue financial burden.
After former Mayor de Blasio’s attempt to cancel the city’s contract with Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point fell through in court in the spring, city Council Parks Chair, Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) sent a letter to Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue and Mayor Adams on Wednesday night requesting they revoke the license given to Trump Ferry Point LLC, the company operating the course and a subsidiary of the Trump Organization.
In a statement to the Chronicle on Friday, a spokesperson for City Hall said the cancellation of the contract would require the city to pay a fee of up to $30 million to the Trump Organization.
The most significant grounds for the revocation, according to Krishnan, is the August guilty plea of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and executive vice president and CFO of Trump Ferry Point LLC, to 15 felony counts related to tax fraud.
The letter also claims that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization misused the course for private benefit. According to an October 2019 Vanity Fair article, Weisselberg’s family hosted his granddaugther’s bat mitzavh in the course clubhouse at no expense to them.
Also listed as reasons for the proposed revocation are the Manhattan criminal case against the Trump Organization, scheduled to go to trial this fall, and pending litigation against former President, and chief executive officer and president of Trump Ferry Point LLC, Donald Trump.
“Because of this documented and ongoing pattern of criminal behavior by Trump, the Trump Organization and its associates, they are unworthy of managing public parkland,” Krishnan told the Chronicle on Thursday.
According to a source with knowledge of the contents of the license, Section 3.2 of the agreement authorizes Donoghue to terminate the license in her sole discretion at any time, with 25 days’ notice. Section 20 requires all agents and employees of Trump Ferry Point LLC comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations. Weisselberg’s guilty plea, according to Krishnan, leaves the LLC in violation of that provision, while Donald Trump’s legal status — including state Attorney General Letitia James’ ongoing investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings and pending civil claims relating to the Jan. 6 riot — compromise his ability to serve as the license’s guarantor.
Notice of the termination of the license on or before Sept. 18 would fall within the 25-day window before the Aramco Team Series event scheduled to be played at the course from Oct. 13 to 15. The series, which last year featured current women’s world No. 2 Nelly Korda, is owned by Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation and presented by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
“This Saudi-backed tournament does harm to the families of 9/11 victims and offends the public memory of that horrific day,” Krishnan and Adams said in the letter.
A spokesperson for Mayor Adams, who met last week with members of the 9/11 community to discuss, among other things, the Saudi-backed event planned for next month, said that while the staging of the tournament and the Trumps’ continued operation of the course are unfortunate, City Hall’s hands are tied.
“It is outrageous that the Trump Organization agreed to host this tournament while knowing how much pain it would cause New Yorkers, and it is frustrating that the contract we inherited from previous administrations affords absolutely no legal basis to prevent it,” the spokesperson said. “Regarding the license agreement: Let’s be clear, what Speaker Adams and Councilmember Krishnan are advocating would require the city to pay up to thirty million dollars to the Trump Organization, an outcome no one should want — despite our shared desire to see the Trump Organization removed from the golf course.
“If the councilmembers had reached out to us or read our previous statements, they would have known that. There is no provision in the inherited contract or existing law that would allow us to cancel this contract without paying that fee, despite the Trump Organization’s behavior.”
The Trump Organization could not immediately be reached for comment.
