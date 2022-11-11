The city’s Department of Transportation has announced a number of road closures that will be in effect the weekend of Nov. 11 to 13 and beyond.
All closures due to construction are subject to change in the event of inclement weather.
Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge
Multiple lane closures were announced in connection with the continued replacement of the upper roadway on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.
The single-lane Manhattan-bound north upper roadway will be closed 24/7.
The double-lane will be closed Mondays to Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.; from 8 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday; and from midnight Saturdays/Sundays through 2 p.m. Sundays.
In addition, the Queens-bound south outer roadway from midnight to 6 a.m. Sundays through Saturdays.
The reconstruction is expected to be completed in 2024.
Grand Central Parkway-LaGuardia Airport
Lane closures will be in effect through Tuesday, Nov. 15, to allow demolition of what remains of the old flyover roadway from the GCP into the airport.
Double-lane closures on the westbound roadway will take place 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday; 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday; and Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Double-lane closures in the eastbound lanes will take place from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday; 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday; 10 Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday; and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Additional single-lane closures will take place through Thursday, Nov. 17, to accommodate upgrades to airport navigation facilities.
Eastbound closures will take place from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; 10 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday; and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Westbound single-lane closures will take place 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday’ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday; and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Van Wyck Expressway by the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge
Single-lane closures in both directions of the expressway will be in effect Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning to allow work on the underside of the bridge. Double-lane closures will be in effect 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, and from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Additional closures
Fairview Avenue in Ridgewood will be closed Saturdays through Jan. 1 between Greene Avenue and Bleecker Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate crane operations.
In Bellerose, 235th Court will be closed Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for crane operations through Sunday, Nov. 20.
Parades
In Rockaway, Beach 116th Street between Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Saturday, Nov. 12, for the annual Flight 587 memorial service.
Three stretches of 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Sunday, Nov. 12, for the Bangladesh Parade. They include 37th between 69th and 71st streets for formation; the parade route of 37th Avenue between 69th and 87th street; and the dispersal area between 86th and 87th streets.
Three sections of Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Sunday, Nov. 13, for the Queens Veterans Day Parade. They include Metropolitan between 78th and 79th streets for assembly; 69th and 79th for the parade route; and between 69th and 71st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.