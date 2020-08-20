When New York City was the epicenter for COVID-19, Corona was one of the epicenters in the city, with the ensuing economic crisis hitting both the neighborhood’s businesses and its city cervices.
Even the weather didn’t cooperate when Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) planned a walkaround with officials from city agencies to get a firsthand look at conditions on the ground last Thursday.
But business owners and city officials were able to get together in the Iglesia Adventista, a church on 102nd Street, for a lively give-and-take.
Prior to the Chronicle’s arrival the small gathering heard from Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris, who took questions and addressed the services his office provides.
“He’s someone I’ve known for years,” Moya told the Chronicle. “And he speaks Spanish, which is important.”
Afterward, much of the discussion, taking place primarily in Spanish, was about problems including illegal parking, trash accumulation and the proliferation of the homeless and substance abusers in Corona Plaza and the numerous parks within a few blocks of it.
A number of business owners want police presence, though the NYPD largely has been pulled back from homeless response duty. Moya said there are other options.
They complained of panhandlers accosting people not only on the street but inside their businesses. Moya said there needs to be more reliance on park enforcement patrol officers for the nearby parks, while acknowledging that they are a rarity in Queens.
“Most of them go to Manhattan,” he said. “But we did get a few more in this year’s budget.”
He also said residents and merchants need more assistance from the city’s Department of Homeless Services, while admitting the department has had its troubles in recent years, including cramming homeless people into the neighborhood without community consultation.
“That shows the need to build more affordable housing and programs to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place,” Moya told the Chronicle. He said prevention-based legislation like that proposed in recent sessions by Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) would go a long way toward solving the problem.
“I was with him on those bills when I was in the Assembly,” Moya said.
And many things, particularly city services, will come down to what still is an uncertain budget situation.
“They’ve cut our basket collection budget 63 percent,” Stephen Caruso Jr., the citywide community affairs officer for the Department of Sanitation, told the group. But he said the department also is trying to get creative.
“If your business is on a corner, you can sponsor a trash basket,” he said. “We’ll give you the bags, the gloves, everything you need. When it’s halfway full you take out the bag, leave it by the basket and we’ll come and pick it up.”
He also said the DSNY will work with any community to assist with volunteer community cleanups, such as the one that took place in Corona last weekend.
