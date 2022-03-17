The city Department of Transportation’s effort to expand the Citi Bike ride-sharing program into Queens has reached into Community District 5.
The DOT made a presentation to a joint meeting of CB 5’s Transportation and Public Transit committees back on Feb. 15. Community Board 5 is part of phase 3 of a planned increase that also includes CB 2 as well as parts of the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Board 5 includes the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, as well as small portions of Woodside and Rego Park.
A draft plan, which can be viewed online at nycdotbikeshare.info, shows a map depicting more than 50 potential sites for bike docking stations. Squares indicate spots where the stations would be in the street at the curb, while triangles show possible sites for sidewalk installations.
The difference between the two — and the possible loss of parking — was an issue at the virtual general board meeting of CB 5 on Feb. 9.
Board member Richard Huber voiced his concerns in conjunction with the monthly report of the Transportation Committee. Huber would like the DOT to go with sidewalk corrals where possible.
“We couldn’t get a clear answer in terms of how many parking spaces we’re going to lose, but we’re going to lose a boatload,” Huber said. “All the people who drive around all night looking for parking spots are going to be driving a lot further and are going to be using up more fuel with this proposal.
“I wish they could get these things on the sidewalk where they appropriately need to be parked,” he added.
The DOT website also allows residents to view the 23-page PowerPoint presentation from the Feb. 15 meeting.
Memberships in the program allow riders to travel for 30 minutes for $3.99. A day pass costs $15 and allows unlimited rides for a 24-hour period. Memberships are available for $185 per year or $15 per month. NYCHA residents and SNAP recipients can get memberships for $5 per month.
Feedback can be emailed to at bikeshare@dot.nyc.gov
The DOT website also has a link to the draft map for Community Board 2, as well as the PowerPoint presentation that was made on Feb. 1. The draft map shows more than 60 potential sites for docking stations.
CB 2’s district includes the 11101, 11104 and 11377 ZIP codes, as well as a small portion of 11378. Neighborhoods include all or parts of Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside and Maspeth.
Both maps show potential locations in relation to subway stations, bus stops and Long Island Rail Road stations, as well as existing Citi Bike corrals.
