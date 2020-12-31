It’s been the most wonderful time of the year as Queens residents display Christmas decorations on their homes.
Olaf, from Disney’s “Frozen,” and a snow family greet passersby at a Middle Village house, above.
In Rego Park, Jack Skellington rides on his sleigh with help from his skeleton reindeer in “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” top center.
Back in Middle Village, Kris Kringle ditched his usual red suit in favor of Army fatigues and a God Bless America sign. In Forest Hills, a more traditionally dressed Santa Claus greets people with his stable of six reindeer.
— David Russell
