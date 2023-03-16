A battle over the future of Austin Street appears to be in the offing in Forest Hills.
Speaking at the March 8 meeting of Community Board 6, Peter Beadle, co-chairman of the Transportation, Public Transit and Street Safety Committee, spoke of how two weeks earlier he had encouraged those who would like the city to study the “pedestrianization” of Austin Street to make their thoughts known at the CB 6 assembly.
Thirteen did last week, either in person in Forest Hills or virtually.
But the Forest Hills Chamber told the Chronicle in an email it also is rallying for support — to counter any such effort.
Beadle’s committee on Feb. 23 approved a resolution calling on the city’s Department of Transportation to study measures that would reduce automobile traffic along Austin Street and remove cars completely in at least some sections.
During his committee report on March 8, Beadle acknowledged that he had to cede leadership of the portion of the committee meeting dealing with the study as he has worked with a group that is advocating for it.
“I am emphasizing that we are simply calling for a study,” Beadle said at the March 8 meeting. “Some of the comments you heard tonight made it sound like we’re going to pedestrianize Austin Street, but that is not what is happening right now.”
Beadle stated that his committee in February received petitions with several hundred signatures from the organization Neighbors for a Safe Austin Street, which is acting to reduce traffic on Austin, citing accident statistics and personal anecdotes of traffic congestion, noise and near misses. The group said 10 businesses have signed on to support a study.
The group also wants to add widened sidewalks and turn some stretches into busways.
“Obviously there is a lot of support,” Beadle told CB 6 last week. “I don’t think anybody can debate that there is a serious problem on Austin Street.”
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce does, for one.
The chamber is circulating a petition of its own, accusing those backing the DOT study of wanting to rid Austin Street of cars from Yellowstone Boulevard to Ascan Avenue.
“This seems to be the main agenda hidden among all the other talk and demands,” the chamber states on a copy of the petition emailed to the Chronicle. “Pedestrianizing means NO Cars. The businesses of Austin Street and the businesses on surrounding streets want, need, and cannot exist without parking. The patrons of Austin Street want, need and would in many cases not be able to come to the street if they could not park.”
The chamber is hosting what it called a “high-priority meeting” at 9 a.m. on March 29 at Bareburger, a restaurant at 71-49 Austin St., to update members on the DOT study petition.
