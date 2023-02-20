Child, 7, killed at Astoria intersection

The Queens community has embraced the family of a 7-year-old girl who was killed last Friday after being struck by a car on her way home from a park with her mother.
Police said Dolma Naadhun, of 45th Street in Astoria, was struck at the intersection of Newtown Road and 45th Street.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 950 people had donated to a GoFundMe campaign begun by Leah Lin, chapter leader of PS 85 where Dolma attended school. The effort has topped its $40,000 goal, with $43,786.
“Dolma was very outgoing and compassionate, a young girl who would greet every student during morning arrival,” Lin said on the GoFundMe page. “She was very bright and loved by many. She was taken from us too soon.”
Donations to the family can be made at gofundme.com/f/dolma-naadhum.
“You will be deeply missed,” wrote Chien-ting Kuo on the page’s memorial section. “Your smile and energy brought so much joy to your friends around you. We feel very sorry for your family’s loss. Rest in peace.”
Police said the accident took place at about 5:49 p.m. Officers from the 114th Precinct arrived to find Dolma lying in the roadway suffering from severe head trauma.
Deciding they had no time to wait, officers placed the child in a police cruiser and sped her to NYC Health + Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.
Published reports state that Dolma’s parents also have an older son.
Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2021 Ford Explorer being driven by a 46-year-old woman was headed eastbound on Newtown Road and approaching the intersection at 45th Street and struck Dolma as she was attempting to cross the street.
The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. There have been no arrests and the accident remains under investigation.
Tenzing Juric-Marijanovic and Natalia Lopez also were among those contributing to the fundraiser.
“Words cannot express how I feel,” Juric-Marijancovic wrote. “I am at a loss for words. You were so beautiful, and so full of life. I can’t imagine going back to the park and not hearing you laugh and see you running around.”
“Dear Dolma, you will always be remembered with much love by all the people who had the pleasure of meeting you,” Lopez wrote. “Rest in peace little angel.”
