Nasyrova, 47, faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced by Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on March 21.
“The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant,” Katz said in a statement from her office on Thursday. “She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity. Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration.”
Nasyrova befriended the victim, who was 35 at the time and to whom she shared a strong physical resemblance, including their dark hair, skin complexion and other traits.
Both also speak Russian.
On Aug. 28, 2016, she brought a cheesecake poisoned with Phenazepam to the victim’s Forest Hills residence. The drug is a sedative that is illegal to sell for human consumption in the United States according to the website of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The victim ate a slice of the cheesecake. She soon began feeling sick and laid down Her last memory before passing out, according to Katz’s office, was seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.
The victim was found the next day laying on her bed with Phenazepam pills scattered around her in an apparent attempt to make the incident appear to be a suicide attempt.
The cheesecake was tested by the DEA and found to contain Phenazepam.
After returning from the hospital where she was treated, the woman found that her passport, employment authorization card, a ring and other valuables had been stolen.
