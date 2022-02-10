Jerome Chazen, the board chairman of the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Corona and one of the early leaders of the Liz Claiborne fashion empire, died last Sunday, Feb. 6. He was 94.
The museum’s website said Chazen was one of the few remaining people who not only had met Armstrong but knew him personally.
“Jerry Chazen was an accomplished businessman, but I know him because he loved and respected Louis Armstrong,” said Louis Armstrong House Museum Executive Director Regina Bain in a press release from the museum.
“His heart glowed when he listened to Armstrong play or heard his stories,” she continued. “As the Board chair of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, he was a fierce advocate for the Armstrong legacy and all that it represents: artistic genius, community inclusion, support of young people and joy. As a Black, non-Jewish woman the word ‘mensch’ is not a part of my cultural heritage. Nevertheless, I feel deeply in my heart that this man was a mensch – a man of deep integrity and honor. I am proud to have known him.”
She extended condolences to Chazen’s family on behalf of the museum.
Women’s Wear Daily reported that Chazen died of natural causes at his home.
The publication said the World War II Navy veteran and former Wall Street analyst formally joined Claiborne in 1977, the year after it was founded, but had helped in the planning stages to get it started.
He directed the sales, marketing, distribution and licensing programs, and became chairman of the company in 1989 after Claiborne and her husband, Arthur Ortenberg, retired from the company. WWD said he retired in 1996.
