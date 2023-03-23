Two years ago, Chabad of Rego Park and Rabbi Eli Blokh mourned the loss of Blokh’s daughter, Chaya, the fourth of his 11 children.
Last Sunday the congregation celebrated her life and her memory with the dedication of a new Torah scroll that now will be used during Chabad services.
A crowd gathered at the Blokh home as Rabbi Yossi Liron came from Brooklyn to add the lettering of the last three lines to the scroll, which was begun in Israel.
Rabbi Bloch said his daughter had some disabilities from birth, and that she spent much of her life in hospital care. Chaya died in 2020.
“She was 18,” Blokh said. A donor sponsored the new Torah, which Blokh said can be very expensive for a congregation. Liron, using a sharpened quill and ink, filled in the last three lines in Hebrew as dozens of well-wishers joined the family to celebrate. Blokh said it is difficult to give an exact estimate of Chabad’s members in the surounding area.
“We serve members in the community whether they attend our services or not,” he said.
Well over 100 would participate afterward as Blokh and Chabad leaders marched in a procession to the community’s shul a few bocks way. The scroll was carried under a moving canape as scores of men joined in singing and dancing to traditional music along the route of the procession.
Speaking before the ceremony, Blokh said it is Chabad’s fourth Torah, and that Rabbi Liron is a skilled, practiced expert in the craft of finishing the sacred scrolls.
“It’s a calling, like anything else,” he said. “The scroll cannot be used until it is completed. And every letter is important.”
Many members of Chabad, men and women, young and old, took turns sitting next to Liron, gently gripping the very end of the pen with their fingers as he added new letters, until the work was completed.
A community meal followed after the procession that brought Chaya’s Torah to its new home.
