Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, right, here accepts the commander’s pin for the NYPD’s 104th Precinct from Deputy Inspector Louron Hall in a photo taken outside the Catalpa Avenue station house in Ridgewood.
Coleman has been with the NYPD for 18 years and served most recently with the Patrol Borough Bronx command. He also is the former commanding officer of the 10th Precinct in Manhattan.
Hall last month was transferred Flushing, where he serves as commanding officer of the 109th Precinct.
