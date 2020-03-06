Change smoke, CO detector batteries: FDNY

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro is urging all New Yorkers to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when changing their clocks for the start of Daylight Saving Time on March 8, 2020.
New Yorkers without an alarm are urged to get a 10-year sealed battery combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for every level of their home.
“Working smoke alarms provide early warning of a fire and give you and your family the crucial seconds needed to escape,” Nigro said in a press release issued by the FDNY on Friday. “A working smoke alarm dramatically increases the chances of escaping and surviving a fire, so if you do not have one, install one immediately where you sleep and on every level of your home.”
The department said that in 2019, its Fire Safety Education teams coordinated or participated in more than 7,500 events throughout the city, reaching more than 580,000 New Yorkers.
After every fatal fire, members of the FSEU respond to the neighborhood to provide fire safety education to residents and information on smoke alarm installation.
As part of a continued partnership with the American Red Cross and the FDNY Foundation, the FSEU has distributed or installed more than 200,000 smoke alarms in homes across the city since 2015.
For more fire and life safety information, visit FDNYSmart.org.
