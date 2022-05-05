Len Santoro had a record of being civic-minded before he even considered joining the 104th Precinct Community Council nearly a decade ago.
“I was already volunteering with the Juniper Park Civic Association,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday. “The 104th Precinct Community Council was kind of going through a reboot. I had seen a message that they were re-forming it again so I just asked if I could help out.”
Nearly two years later the Middle Village man was the president. On April 26, in his fourth term, Santoro stepped down.
“I’m just relocating to Phoenix, Ariz., so unfortunately I’ve got to resign from the volunteer work that I do,” he said.
Vice President Jon Kablack of Glendale is serving as acting president.
Santoro is a Brooklyn native who has lived in Queens since 1978.
He believes people may be surprised by the commitment made by those who serve with the council. He estimated it takes three to five hours a week for the basics.
“I think there are a lot of hidden hours in all volunteer work, and the council is no exception,” Santoro said. “We host monthly meetings, which take a lot of coordination. We try to get guest speakers to the meeting. The main speaker, of course, is the commanding officer [of the 104th Precinct]. That in itself takes a lot of coordination. Then there’s social media, making sure we’re getting all the information out into the community, going to other meetings and keeping ourselves informed.”
Kablack, originally from the Syracuse area, lived in Middle Village, where his wife is from. They lived there for two decades before recently moving to Glendale. He is the varsity basketball coach at the Martin Luther School in Maspeth and has been on the council for five years.
“In joining, I just wanted to be able to build better relationships, help the community out that way,” he said. Having been in the vice president’s position for three years, he has no fears about taking the big chair.
“I was willing, ready and able to step up and lead the pack,” he said. “Really, I’d love to get more community involvement. I’ve always said I would love to get it to where we couldn’t have our meetings where we have them any more because there’s too many people. And the things Len has done, I want to make sure of the upkeep of that and only make them better, not fall.”
Santoro said his proudest achievement was building the Cop of the Year fundraiser into an annual event.
“The city doesn’t fund the council, and the council needs funding for things that cost money,” Santoro said. He thought since the group has a Cop of the Month award, a Cop of the Year function could help.
“The first year, it was about 30 or 40 people, the officer’s family and others,” he said.
The last time, in February 2020 just before the Covid shutdown, they had 300.
Santoro also is proud of the growth of National Night Against Crime, where people and officers can gather to get to know each other.
“Most folks have contact with officers when something tragic has happened,” he said. “That’s not the best of circumstances. It can be hard to see them as people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.