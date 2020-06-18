In New York City it now is no longer considered unusual when a 14-term Democratic member of Congress is facing a primary.
Still, the race for the Democratic nomination in the 12th District is getting attention with Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) facing Suraj Patal, a former staffer to President Barack Obama whom she defeated handily two years ago; and Lauren Ashcraft, a Democratic Socialist, who, while having only the third-largest war chest in the race, still is well-funded for a challenger.
Peter Harrison, a housing advocate, did not respond to requests for an interview and is a distant fourth place in fundraising.
The primary is June 23.
Maloney, who is chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and sits on the Joint Economic Committee and the House Committee on Financial Services, defeated Patel 59.6 percent to 40.4 in 2018.
“We are facing some tremendous challenges,” Maloney said in an interview on Tuesday. “We are at the center of a pandemic and police brutality ... We have to make changes for the better, and I think I have a record of steady, effective leadership in the House of Representatives and Congress ... There’s a lot to do in the future, and I have a record of accomplishment.”
The congresswoman mentioned a number of bills that have been signed into law, including those providing medical and financial assistance for first responders; the Debbie Smith Act that provides funds to law enforcement to process evidence kits for victims of sexual assault; and the never Again Education Act, which funds National education programs through the U.S. Memorial Holocaust Museum.
Maloney also touted the 2009 Credit CARD Act, which protects consumers from abuse by credit card companies; and a similar bill she said she is working on to protect against abusive overdraft practices by banks.
Patel, an attorney and lecturer at New York University who worked on the advance team in the Obama White House, told the Chronicle last week that it is time to change the leadership of the district, and that he is the best-positioned to defeat Maloney.
“The status quo is broken,” Patel said. “I have the experience and the team to actually win. I’m a lawyer. I’m a teacher. I worked in the Obama White House. I’m not someone who jumped into politics this year. I ran against her two years ago and got more than 40 percent of the vote.”
Patel supports Green New Deal legislation, and also the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which aimed to expand Medicare to a universal insurance program.
He would propose universal 12 weeks paid family and medical leave, and a child dividend whereby families receive $500 per month for children up to 5 years old, and $350 per month for those ages 6 to 17. He supports repealing the cap on the amount of state and local taxes that can be claimed on federal income tax returns, and various taxes on high earners and the finance industry. He and Ashcraft, in their criminal justice reform platforms, want to end the supplying of surplus military equipment to police departments.
Ashcraft said modern concerns about paying for healthcare, worker safety and racial prejudice go back generations in her family.
“My paternal grandfather was killed by corporate greed,” she said, referencing the Farmington Mine Disaster of 1968 in Virginia that killed coal miner Thomas Ashcraft and 77 others. “My grandmother, who he met while serving with the Air Force in Japan, was a victim of racism while trying to raise her family.”
Ashcraft said her grandmother’s experiences have moved her to fight racial prejudice and improve the immigration system, much the way her healthcare views were influenced by a fall that left her maternal grandfather a quadriplegic, leading to her call for strengthening the Americans with Disabilities Act and expanding Social Security disability benefits.
She also was a foreign exchange student in Germany and worked for the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development while taking night classes. She too backs Medicare for all, and national criminal justice reform initiatives. Ashcraft also is a supporter of Green New Deal legislation.
She added that her progressive legislation need not necessarily be dead on arrival should Republicans hold the Senate.
“The thing is we are dealing with people over profits,” she said. “Both parties understand that.”
