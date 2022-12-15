Chabad of Rego Park will host the annual lighting of its 16-foot Chanukah menorah in a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, to mark the second night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.
The event will take place at Federoff Triangle, located at 67th Road and Queens Boulevard. It will feature a chocolate coin drop from the top of the menorah and hot potato latkes.
Complimentary menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants to light at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.