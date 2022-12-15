Chabad of Rego Park will host the annual lighting of its 16-foot Chanukah menorah in a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, to mark the second night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event will take place at Federoff Triangle, located at 67th Road and Queens Boulevard. It will feature a chocolate coin drop from the top of the menorah and hot potato latkes.

Complimentary menorahs and candles will be distributed for participants to light at home.

