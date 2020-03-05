Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, the commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, consisting of Forest Hills and Rego Park, addressed the crowd last Wednesday at his first community council precinct meeting since taking over the command on Feb. 14.
“I feel very fortunate to be here and I look forward to working with all of you,” he said. Cappelmann was previously the executive officer of the 114th Precinct, covering Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights, and had been a sergeant in the 112th from 2008 through 2010.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, who had been the 112th commanding officer since June 2018, is now commander of the 110th Precinct, consisting of Corona and Elmhurst.
“You have been truly fantastic to me,” he told residents. “You’ve been very supportive. We’ve had our ups and downs with issues in the community but we all stuck together and you’ve always supported the police.”
Cermeli’s new command will be “a little bit busier,” he said.
“I have my hands full but it’s a great challenge and I really do look forward to it,” Cermeli said.
Also shifting from the 112th to the 110th is Sgt. Gerald Laclair. The former Neighborhood Coordination Officers supervisor is now Cermeli’s intelligence sergeant. Sgt. John Yu is the new NCO supervisor for the 112th Precinct.
Cermeli told the residents the precinct is still in good hands.
“Joe Cappelmann is a great person, great man, great police officer, great captain, just a great overall human being,” Cermeli said.
Cappelmann received the commander’s pin from Cermeli, an NYPD tradition.
Cermeli noted that out of tens of thousands of officers in the NYPD, there are only 77 commanding officers, calling it an “honor and a privilege.”
Of the 77 precincts throughout the city, the 112th was fifth in crime reduction in 2019. Cappelmann said there was nearly twice as much crime when he last worked in the precinct.
The new commanding officer said crime was “almost nonexistent” last year, the numbers were so low.
“The start of this year, we ran into some problems,” Cappelmann said.
He said most crimes that are going up are seeing a small increase in numbers but a large increase in percentages.
For example, NYPD statistics show 50 grand larcenies in the precinct through Feb. 16, compared to 34 through the same period in 2019, a 47.1 percent jump.
Cappelmann said the precinct is seeing a lot of cases of cars being left unlocked.
“Because we are in a good neighborhood, so people are a little bit more at ease and they’ll tend to leave expensive property in the car,” he said, adding, “If you pull on 100 car door handles, 10 of them will be open.”
Cappelmann added that grand larcenies include shoplifting complaints, which have gone “through the roof.”
He said Rego Center mall has been hit.
“Every store in there, we’re having a little bit of issues with,” Cappelmann said.
The commanding officer told residents not to leave property unattended.
“When you’re out, you’re at a restaurant or you’re having drinks at a bar, you really need to secure your property because if you leave it for one second, there’s a good chance someone’s going to take it,” Cappelmann said.
Car thefts have also seen an uptick, with the commanding officer attributing that to keys being left in vehicles.
“They’re really just doing car breaks but then they become a car theft perpetrator just because of the key that’s left in there,” Cappelmann said.
Overall, index crimes have increased by a little more than 49 percent through Feb. 16, with 82 reported compared to 55 through the same period in 2019.
There were nine robberies, up from four. Seven felony assaults were committed, up from six. There were eight burglaries, up from six. Rapes decreased from three to one.
