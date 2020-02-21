Cermeli moves from the 112 to the 110

Capt. Jonathan Cermeli is on the move.

The commanding officer of the 112th Precinct for the last year and a half is now the top cop at the 110th, where he previously had been second-in-command.

“I look forward to working with the residents of Corona and Elmhurst and there’s a lot that I feel like I can bring to this area and try to keep the residents and the business owners safe,” Cermeli told the Chronicle last Friday.

He received the commander’s pin from his predecessor, Deputy Inspector Nicola Ventre, who was assigned to the Transportation Bureau, during last Thursday’s meeting of the 110th Precinct Community Council.

Cermeli was the executive officer of the 110 before taking command of the 112 in June 2018.

“I’m happy they have faith in me that I’ll be able to handle a busier place, a larger volume of calls to the police,” he said.

Cermeli added, “We had crime in the 112th but it was at a small volume and here it’s a little bit busier.”

The new commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, consisting of Forest Hills and Rego Park, is Capt. Joseph Cappelmann. He was previously executive officer of the 114th Precinct, covering Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights.

Cermeli had a message for Cappelmann.

“It’s a fantastic place to work,” he said. “It’s one of the best precincts that I’ve ever worked in. Morale is high, the community is very supportive of the police.”

Cermeli added, “The place is a well-oiled machine. We’re left in good hands and I think he’s going to do great things there.”

Heidi Chain, president of the 112th Precinct Community Council, told the Chronicle it was a “pleasure and privilege” to work with Cermeli.

“He was very responsive to the needs of the community,” she said in an email. “He is bright and caring.”

She also met with Cappelmann, who was previously in the precinct as a sergeant.

“Captain Cappelmann is extremely enthusiastic about working here and he is very knowledgeable and experienced,” Chain said.

Cappelmann comes from a family of officers. He and his brother, John, received promotions on the same day in 2018. Their father was on the force for 35 years. Another brother, Kevin, is also on the force.

“We are so lucky that NYPD assigned him here,” Chain said. “I look forward to working with him and expect that he will be a great commander of the precinct.”

Cermeli’s first day as commander of the 110th Precinct was last Friday, the final day of school before students went on break for midwinter recess.

He said there were officers around Queens Center mall in Elmhurst. In November, there was a melee on a day students were dismissed from school early.

“We didn’t see any issues but we had a large contingent of police officers out there today,” Cermeli said.