Century 21, known as “New York’s Best Kept Secret,” will close all its stores, including one in Rego Park, as the discount retailer has filed for bankruptcy.
“We now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business,” Co-CEO Raymond Gindi said in a statement, “because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at the most critical time.”
In a release last Thursday, Gindi said insurance providers had not paid about $175 million that he believed was due, saying, “we are confident that had we received any meaningful portion of the insurance proceeds, we would have been able to save thousands of jobs and weather the storm, in hopes of another incredible recovery.”
The discount retail chain, which was founded in 1961, has approximately 4,000 employees and brought in about $750 million in sales last year, according to The New York Times. It has 13 locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. The one at Rego Center on Junction Boulevard is the only one in Queens.
Century 21 did not answer when asked for a time line on the store’s closure, though an employee there said it will shut down in early November.
“Nobody’s more upset than us,” said the worker, who has been at the store for five years.
“It’s another indication of the ongoing challenges of this pandemic, even for an off-price retailer, and it just reinforces my view that we need to buy and shop local all the time, as much as we can,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech told the Chronicle Monday.
The Rego Park store is seeing residents come out as the merchandise is on sale.
On Monday at 5:30 p.m., approximately 50 people waited on a line that extended into the parking lot to get into the store. The wait was around 20 minutes from the back of the line to the front door.
Most of the items are 10 to 30 percent off and many customers lugged around small shopping carts, not discouraged by the fact that all sales are final.
Other notable retailers to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus crisis include Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus.
Century 21 will be the latest business to close at Rego Center. In recent years, Kohl’s, Toys ‘R’ Us and Sears have closed their doors, though the spaces have been filled or are slated to be occupied.
Ikea will come into the former Sears site and At Home has plans to open in the former Kohl’s space in 2021.
Battling through the pandemic at Rego Center are Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marshalls and Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.