Staff at Northwell Health’s LIJ Forest Hills hospital celebrated Arbor Day by planting a flowering plum tree outside its garage on 66th Avenue in Forest Hills on April 29.
The planting is part of an environmental giveback initiative to honor the 30,000 babies born annually at the health system’s 10 birthing hospitals.
Last year, 1,953 babies were delivered at LIJ Forest Hills.
“This tree will continue to yield life for decades to come. Much like the cycle of blossoming perennials as such does a mother bring forth life. We celebrate all mothers,” said registered nurse Karen Cary, fifth from left, director of the hospital’s New Life Center.
Joining Cary above at the planting are fellow LIJ Forest Hills staffers Heather Alzate, left, Lacreacia Peart, Devena Sallah, Tara Morales, Roseline Utti, Ayanna Austin, Vanessa Edwards, Shaneek Williams, Theresa Whittlesey, Arianna Flannigan and Andreas Nicou.
