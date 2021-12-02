The Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Queens Council on the Arts are sponsoring a free Celebrate Winter Latin jazz concert featuring the Chembo Corniel Quintet at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The group is led by Grammy-nominated percussionist Wilson “Chembo” Corniel.
Celebrate Winter, which traditionally has taken place outdoors, will be hosted this year at The Church-in-the-Gardens at 50 Ascan Ave. in Forest Hills. The event could not be held last year because of the pandemic.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. New York City Covid-19 protocols will be in effect, and all attendees must wear masks and show proof of vaccination in order to be admitted.
Attendees are asked not to park on the street without a parking pass. The passes are available at the door.
Further information is available by contacting the chamber online at foresthillschamberofcommerce.org or by email at fhchamber@aol.org.
