Residents of the 22nd City Council District, represented by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), will get to vote on $1 million in capital spending designed to make the community safer, along with another $50,000 in program funds.
It’s participatory budgeting, and it’s done at the discretion of each Council member. Cabán’s funds will go to projects meant to “create a safer, healthier district,” her office said. The first step for those interested is to join in one or more of the public meetings Cabán’s office has set up. They are:
• Public Safety Community Conversation No. 1: Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Variety Boys and Girls Club, 21-12 30 Road;
• Transportation Community Conversation: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Cabán’s office, 30-83 31 St.;
• Public Safety Conversation No. 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m., Steinway Library, 21-45 31 St.; and
• Public Safety Conversation No. 3: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
One may submit ideas for projects to ideas.pbnyc.org, RSVP for the meetings at bit.ly/PBcommunityconvo or send questions to ntinkelman@council.nyc.gov.
