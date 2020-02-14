CB 5 undecided on Fresh Pond festival

There are two annual traditions regarding the Italian Fresh Pond Road street fair: The fair itself and a back-and-forth between organizers and Community Board 5.

Last Wednesday the board tabled the application to hold the fair after its executive committee recommended against it, citing the event’s lasting multiple days, paperwork issues and traffic.

“This is the only festival that every year gets denied,” CB 5 member Carmen Santana said, speaking in defense of the fair. “Every single year.”

Tony Di Piazza of the Federazione Italo-Americana di Brooklyn and Queens, and longtime organizer of the Ridgewood fair, spoke about it to the board.

“It’s a way to promote our community,” he said. “It’s a way to bring the whole community together but also show the people outside the community that come to the festival what Fresh Pond Road has to offer.”

Resident Vincent Armano called it a gathering place. “I’d like you to consider a tradition of 25 years to continue,” he said.

CB 5 member Peggy O’Kane, who lives off Fresh Pond between Woodbine and Menahan streets, said residents east of Fresh Pond are “immured” for four days each year during the festival.

“No other part of this community is expected to accept a four-day disruption of the main thoroughfare of the community,” she said, adding, “Fresh Pond Road is going to be a madhouse again. Please don’t inflict this on us again.”

For years, CB 5 approved the festival with ease but in recent years the board has voted against it.

The 2016 and 2017 iterations of the festival were two days long instead of four after the Mayor’s Office and the Italian organization worked out a compromise. The board did vote in favor of the full festival last year.

The issue dates back to 1995, according to a New York Times story. The fair was first proposed for the stretch of Fresh Pond between Woodbine and Grove streets. CB 5 rejected the plan but the sponsors, backed by Councilman Thomas Ognibene, state Senator Serphin Maltese and Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio, appealed to the Mayor’s Office, which reversed the decision.

Di Piazza said opponents raise concerns about space but that the separate annual festival sponsored by the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District is about 10 blocks long, with no streets running parallel to Myrtle.

“Do you know what kind of chaos that creates on Myrtle Avenue? And yet they have no problem with it,” he told the Chronicle last Thursday.

John Maier of CB 5 explained the executive committee’s decision during the board meeting.

“All the others are one-day festivals. The no-votes were concerned that not all of the paperwork that the board has asked for has been submitted to the board as the other events have done,” he said.

Maier also said the others provided full expense reports but in the Fresh Pond fair’s case the committee was “just given brief numbers but not any official documents.”

Di Piazza said that nobody asked him for more numbers but that CB 5’s decision to table the vote will give him the opportunity to provide information.

“I think at the end, the board will do the right thing,” Di Piazza said.

Sponsors were looking to hold the fair from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night stretching from Woodbine to Menahan streets.

Four other street fairs were approved during last Wednesday’s meeting. The approved festivals include the:

• Myrtle Avenue Ridgewood Festival from Wyckoff Avenue to Fresh Pond Road on April 19, sponsored by the Ridgewood Local Development Corp.;

• Grand Avenue Festival from 65th to 72nd Street on June 28, sponsored by the Maspeth Chamber of Commerce;

• Myrtle Avenue Festival from Fresh Pond Road to Forest Avenue on July 19, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glendale; and the

• Myrtle Avenue Festival from Wyckoff Avenue to Fresh Pond Road on September 13, sponsored by the Myrtle Avenue BID.