CB 6 approves liquor licenses and more

It was business not quite as usual at the Dec. 11 meeting of Community Board 6, which approached its agenda with a definite holiday bent.

An assortment of salads and desserts was for the taking both before and after the meeting, with board members and community residents having the opportunity to interact in an informal setting.

Even as the meeting got underway, the spirit of the season pervaded the atmosphere. The Pledge of Allegiance was led jointly by Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman and her young son, whose presence constantly threatened to steal the spotlight.

Three speakers addressed the board during the public forum. Attiya Holt spoke briefly on the formation of a new environmental group, Vertical Horizons. Richard Kuper complained that he had applied for membership on the board but never heard back. He was later advised that the matter needed to be raised with the Office of the Borough President, which appoints members to community boards. Art Raevsky, a longtime Forest Hills resident, was concerned about the “massive development” taking place in the area, particularly as it could affect already-overcrowded middle schools.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) came by to offer season’s greetings.

The mood was temporarily darkened as Weitzman paid tribute to those just lost in the shootout at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, saying, “It’s been weighing a lot on me today.” On a more positive note, she announced that the board’s Executive Committee had met the week before to explore expanding the board’s community outreach.

District Manager Frank Gulluscio further touted the board’s accomplishments, suggesting, “We are known as the best” of the boards throughout the city. “We get things done — the legal way,” he said.

The board voted on several applications for new or renewed liquor licenses. The former category included American Legion Post 1424, located at 107-15 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, which recently underwent a change in command, necessitating the application. Renewals were for Tandoor & Company (95-24 Queens Blvd., Rego Park), Acey Ducey’s (101-17 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills) and Black Sea Fish and Grill (95-36 Queens Blvd., Rego Park), all of which were approved.

The board also approved an application for an unenclosed sidewalk cafe by Moca Asian Bistro, located at 107-18 70 Road in Forest Hills. It would include a maximum of seven tables and 14 chairs. In addition, the board approved renewal of the Forest Hills Green Market, which operates on the south side of Queens Boulevard between 69th Road and 70th Avenue, wrapping around the corner of 70th Avenue to Austin Street.

It was announced that all-night New Year’s Eve permits had been issued to two locations, 718 Hookah Lounge (72-13 Austin St.) and Austin Public House (70-28A Austin St.).

As the new year rolls around, the board’s committees are contemplating their upcoming schedule of events. The Aging/Social Services/Disabilities Committee announced it has scheduled six monthly presentations, while the Environmental Protection Committee indicated plans to focus on improving local composting services, obtaining more trash receptacles and bioswales, beautifying of area parks and improving energy efficiency in buildings.